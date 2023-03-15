Exclusive: Matytsin says Russian flag at global events should be "normal" after attending IBA Women’s World Championships Opening Ceremony

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has insisted that the country’s flag appearing at major sporting events should be "normal" and called on International Federations to unite to ensure sport is "out of politics".

Matytsin spoke to insidethegames after attending the Opening Ceremony of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championships here where Russian and Belarusian athletes are being allowed to compete without any restrictions on national symbols.

He arrived at the ceremony shortly after the parade of nations before greeting IBA President Umar Kremlev and sitting down next to the Russian official.

Build-up to the World Championships has been marred by a series of withdrawals from national governing bodies over the participation of Russian and Belarusian boxers.

The United States, Britain and Ukraine are among a number of National Federations that chose to boycott the event in protest of Russia and Belarus' presence in the Indian capital.

Athletes from the two countries have been largely banned from international competition since the IOC urged sporting organisations last February to bar them from events in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, second from left, said next to IBA President Umar Kremlev, left, as well as Boxing Federation of India leader Ajay Singh, second from right, and Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur ©IBA

The IBA caused controversy last October when it agreed to lift the ban, allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags and for the anthems to be played in contrary to the IOC’s recommendations.

Diana Pyatak, making her debut at the Women’s World Championships, was given the responsibility of carrying the Russian flag which she waved in front of the crowd at the 6000-seater K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall.

"I think for every country it is important the you present the country with all symbols, including the flag," Matytson told insidethegames.

"I think it should be normal - it’s Olympic values.

"We are, of course against any politicisation and discrimination."

The IOC is exploring a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under "strict conditions" of neutrality at next year's Olympics in Paris.

This move has sparked anger in Ukraine, with the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine threatening to boycott the Olympics should athletes from Russia and Belarus participate.

A group of 35 countries, including Olympic hosts France, have signed a statement expressing "serious concerns" over the participation of Russian and Belarusian competitors and called for greater clarity on the IOC's definition of neutrality.

"We will see," said Matytsin when asked about the possibility of neutral status.

Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave a speech at the Opening Ceremony of the IBA Women's World Championships ©IBA

"Today, [we must] protect the Olympic Movement from any kind of pressure and political pressure to protect the basic Olympic values…the sport, unity, integrity and friendship.

"Of course President [Thomas] Bach mentioned according to the United Nation decision everyone should have the right to participate in the Olympic Games.

"I hope the federations will be united together and the IOC can demonstrate that sport should be out of politics and play an important role in how to unite people around the world and how to demonstrate the thoughts about the future.

"We should build the bridges, not destroy the bridges."

Matytsin’s appearance comes after a meeting with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on Monday (March 13).

The Russian official was present at the Opening Ceremony in New Delhi along with Indian dignatories including the country's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

He said the ceremony was a "great success" but refused to be drawn into details about his meetings in India.

"Boxing is very popular in India," said Matytsin.

"It has a fantastic experience of how to organise big events.

"I hope this event will be very successful."

Thakur welcomed Matytsin in his speech at the ceremony but refused to comment on his invitation when approached by insidethegames for comment.