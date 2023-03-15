USA Swimming say that a relay incentive programme for competitors at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, has been developed.

The seven relay contests that will be incentivised are the women’s and men’s 4x100 metres medley relays, the women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relays, the women’s and men’s 4x200m freestyle relays and the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

If USA Swimming wins all seven relays at Paris 2024, $1 million (£829,000/€945,000) will be split amongst team members.

If the team is on the podium of the medal tally, they will receive $250,000 (£205,000/€236,000).

If the team wins all seven relays at the World Aquatics Championships, they will split $500,000 (£411,000/€473,000) among the pool and open water members.

If they place first through third in the medal tally, they will receive $150,000 (£123,000/€140,000) to split among themselves.

USA Swimming will look to claim all medals at the World Aquatics Championships and the Olympics ©Getty Images

"This is an unprecedented incentive programme with the ultimate goal of extraordinary relay success," said Lindsay Mintenko, the managing director of USA Swimming.

"While many might see swimming as an individual sport, we at USA Swimming know that a team focus is the very core of our success.

"We have a proud tradition in Olympic and World Championship relays, and we hope to foster that culture and camaraderie in the next wave of athletes."

To earn automatic qualification for the relays at the Olympics, USA Swimming will have to finish in the top three at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

If they fail to do so, they will have to finish in the top 13 across Fukuoka 2023 and the 2024 edition in Doha, Qatar, which will also grant them qualification.

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships are due to be held from July 14 to 30.