British Esports has acquired a multi-purpose entertainment venue as well as new accommodation to accompany its National Esports Performance Campus (NEPC) in Sunderland.

The investment makes the NEPC a multi-site venue and takes the total area to more than 30,000 square feet.

"We are proud to be making a significant investment in Sunderland and the North East with a new multi-site venue capable of attracting and developing the digital forward society of tomorrow," said Andy Payne, chair of British Esports.

"We are excited to be developing infrastructure for the UK esports ecosystem, but, as part of the UK's national levelling up campaign, we are equally thrilled that the people of the North East will have an incredible facility on their doorstep."

The NEPC is scheduled to open towards the end of this year and features state-of-the-art creative, educational, coaching, and training facilities with provision for around 150 students.

The new hub and Grade II listed townhouses are situated in a conservation area of the city first established in the 17th century.

The National Esports Performance Campus is now set to span more than 30,000 square feet and will cover multiple sites ©British Esports

Split over four floors and currently undergoing renovation and refurbishment to restore them to separate residential dwellings, the esports and gaming houses are scheduled to open late in the Northern Hemisphere spring.

Up to 25 people will be housed in the accommodation which will feature separate living and leisure areas, plus a digital performance and gaming room.

The project represents a multi-million-pound investment into Sunderland.

"Sunderland is a hugely ambitious city, and one that fully embraces the transformative power of digital to bring communities together, so it is fitting that a sport that is built on digital and technology is investing so significantly here," said Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council.

"British Esports' investment in Riverside Sunderland with its Performance Campus and in Sunniside with the gaming accommodation, fits perfectly with our regeneration programme, which is transforming both of these parts of the city centre, and we're delighted to be working closely with them to support them with their plans."

British Esports aims to make Britain one of the leading nations within the next 10 years and the NEPC is seen as a fundamental part of its strategy.