Paralympics Australia sets goal to be "world leading" by Brisbane 2032 in new strategy

Paralympics Australia has released a new strategy that sets ambitious goals for Para sport in the country after finding that the "stark financial legacy" of the 2000 Olympics and Paralympics in Sydney left the movement "fighting for its survival ever since".

The "Strategy for Australian Paralympic Sport to Brisbane and Beyond" outlines how the national governing body will lead the delivery of an "equitable, inclusive and sustainable sporting system" for the 4.3 million Australians who live with a disability.

It is underpinned by the five pillars of "sustainability", "ecosystem", "athletes", "fan" and "social impact" and lists priorities, initiatives and measures for Paralympics Australia to become a "world-leading" nation by Brisbane 2032.

After Sydney 2000 where Australia topped the medals table, they have slipped down the standings and placed eighth at Tokyo 2020.

The strategy sets the goal for Australia to return to top spot at Brisbane 2032 with the aim of securing 150 medals with a team size of more than 300.

It also addressed the "injustices" that emerged from Sydney 2000 and re-models Paralympic sport’s revenue structure.

Paralympics Australia is aiming to top the medals table at Brisbane 2032 ©Paralympics Australia

"There was talk about the stark financial legacy of Sydney 2000 which saw the Australian Olympic Committee endowed with almost AUD100 million (£56 million/$68 million/€63 million) of taxpayer money," O'Callaghan told Australian television network ABC News.

"The Australian Paralympic Movement received about one per cent of that amount, leaving it literally fighting for its survival and fighting for its survival ever since.

"It explains how we will seize on the promise of the Brisbane Games in 2032 to unleash the full potential of Paralympic athletes, the Para-sports system, and Paralympics Australia to deliver benefits to Australia that no other sporting environment or organisation can.

"It is a model for up-ending stereotypes, dismantling discrimination and breaking down inequality that will drive previously unthinkable outcomes through health, education, employment and infrastructure.

Financial inequality was addressed in Paralympics Australia's new strategy ©Paralympics Australia

"This is a strategy that is deep-rooted in the Australian value of a fair go - for everyone."

Paralympics Australia began its strategic planning process last April with 190 contributors, including athletes, national sporting organisations, State Institutes and Academies of Sport, Government agencies and corporate partners.

"The Paralympic Movement holds an exclusive place in Australian sport," Paralympics Australia chief executive Catherine Clark said.

"We’re a social movement as much as a sporting movement.

"We have the capacity to solve problems for Governments, boost the reputation of businesses and inspire communities in a truly unique way.

"Our athletes are honest and passionate and each has an incredible story that evokes the best of what it means to be Australian.

"I believe this strategy does justice to them, the athletes who preceded them, and the millions of people with a disability whose lives could be transformed through the power of sport.

"Our responsibility now is to ensure we create the most successful generation in Australian Paralympic sport and leave a powerful legacy for generations to come."

The full strategy can be read here.