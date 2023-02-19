The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has confirmed the dates for its 2023 Stand Up Paddling (SUP) World Championships in November.

Pattaya in Thailand was awarded the event last year and the ICF has now announced it will take place on five days from November 15 to 19.

Elite competitions will be joined by events for amateur and recreational paddlers in the beach resort.

Six SUP events are due to be confirmed by the ICF in the lead-up to the World Championships, which will bring the season to a close.

These will offer qualification opportunities for Pattaya, while a World Cup in Sarasota in the United States is also due to be held.

This year's event will follow on from the 2022 ICF SUP World Championships held in Gdynia in Poland.

The 2023 ICF Stand Up Paddling World Championships will hope to build upon last year's successful event in Polish city Gdynia ©ICF

"We are thrilled this year to provide even more opportunities for the planet's best stand up paddleboarders to compete in world-class events," said ICF SUP Committee chair Noemi Horvath.

"We are taking the sport to exciting venues on three continents, which will provide great opportunities for paddlers from all corners of the globe.

"And our World Championships this year will be a real festival of SUP, providing events for paddlers of all levels, and a host of activities both on and off the water.

"As always our focus will be on growing the sport.

"Our development programmes have been very successful and will once again be an important part of this year's calendar.

"And we will continue to look at ways to make SUP more accessible for athletes around the world."

Thai beach resort Pattaya is the host of the ICF event ©Getty Images

Pattaya hosted the ICF Congress last year.

SUP has been at the centre of a dispute between the ICF and the International Surfing Association (ISA), which also claims ownership of the discipline and hosts its own events.

The sport sees athletes paddle on a board using an oar, so has similarities to both canoeing and surfing.

In August 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that both organisations could hold SUP competitions, but that the ISA would remain the International Federation governing it at Olympic level.