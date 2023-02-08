The Kraków-Małopolska 2023 Organising Committee has donated a family VIP ticket to the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (GOCC) Foundation for auction.

The ticket will allow the winning bidder to enter every event held as part of the Games, with the proceeds going towards the organisation which is the biggest, non-Governmental, non-profit charity in Poland.

It raises money for paediatric and elderly care.

"We see everything good that is happening through the GOCC, both materially and socially," said Poland's Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk.

"This needs to be respected and supported.

"The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity is a form of mobilisation of thousands of young people to help other people in a selfless way, sacrificing their time in the name of a common goal.

"We want to restore the way of looking at the event as an initiative that inspires a sense of community among all Poles.

Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk has backed the initiative as he feels the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity needs to be supported ©EOC

"As the Ministry of Sport and Tourism and the European Games 2023 company, we support such approach."

The bidding process for the ticket has already begun.

Volunteers of the GOCC will also receive special access to the Games later this year.

"Already nearly five thousand volunteers from all over the world have applied, and as a gesture of thanks to all GOCC volunteers, who give their time and hearts for a noble cause, they will be considered and qualified as a priority in our system," Organising Committee President Marcin Nowak said.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is set to take place from June 21 to July 2, with nearly 7,000 athletes from 48 countries due to compete across 29 sports.

It is due to be the third edition of the European Games, after Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019.