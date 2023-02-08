Officials have predicted that the Danish resort of Musholm will "redefine the state of the art" for powerchair hockey when it hosts the 2024 European Championships.

"Musholm is a venue in a class of its own catering for the needs of players with difficult physical conditions," said Parasport Denmark chairman John Petterson.

"I hope that many people will come and experience intense matches at the highest level of this fast game."

The competition, held under the banner of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Association (IWAS), is expected to attract eight nations.

It has been scheduled to run from October 20 to 28.

"Denmark tried for so long to put a bid and there can't be any better timing than this," International Powerchair Hockey (IPCH) chairperson Fabio Rodo said.

"The high accessibility standard of Musholm center will redefine the state of the art of our events."

World powerchair hockey champions Denmark are to host the 2024 European Championships ©IWAS/IPCH

It has been designated as the regional championship and will offer qualification places for the 2026 World Championships.

"We will work closely with the Local Organising Committee, as always, to arrange everything for the best of the next European Championship," Rodo added.

"New challenges will wait for us but we are more than ready for those."

Denmark beat the Netherlands 4-3 to win the World Cup in Nottwil, Switzerland last August.

"It makes me very proud that Denmark has been given the honour of hosting the upcoming European Championships, we are really looking forward to the very special experience, it is being allowed to represent your country at home and feel the atmosphere and support from all the spectators," Denmark captain Kristoffer Dahl Hansen said.

"Now we have to put on our work clothes, so that we can show ourselves and our sport from the best side and, not least, win another championship."

"It is always a pleasure to give our athletes home ground in international championships, and with Denmark as defending world champions, we must ensure good support for the team," Sport Event Denmark director Lars Lundov said.