Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla has been appointed as the Philippines' Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Remulla is also the honorary chairman of the Philippine Rowing Association and team manager of the University of the Philippines men's basketball team.

He is not head of a national sports association but Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino does not think it will be an issue as former First Gentleman Jose Miguel Arroyo once served in the role.

Arroyo was Chef de Mission for the Philippines team at the Manila 2005 Southeast Asian Games.

Remulla will be replacing Basketball Federation of the Philippines President Alfredo Panlilio.

He was forced to decline the role when offered due to a "hectic calendar".

"We understand Al's [Panlilio] situation so we decided to appoint a new Chef de Mission for the Paris Olympics, somebody who has a great passion for sports, a true sportsman, somebody who has leadership, a workhorse and that's Governor Jonvic [Remulla]," Tolentino said, as reported by GMA Network.

POC President Abraham Tolentino said Jonvic Remulla was chosen for his "great passion for sports" ©Getty Images

"The POC wanted a dedicated sportsman or personality who could live up to the responsibilities and obligations as Chef de Mission to Paris."

The POC has also appointed Wrestling Association of the Philippines President Alvin Aguilar as Chef de Mission for the World Combat Games in Riyadh.

Philippine Rugby Football Union head Ada Milby is then set to serve in the role for Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

At Paris 2024, the Philippines is set to celebrate 100 years since it first took part in the Olympic Games which was also held in the French capital.

The country has participated in every edition since then, except for Moscow 1980, and won one gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the first ever Filipino gold at Tokyo 2020.