Motsepe does not want CAF to have to pick sides after dispute between Algeria and Morocco overshadowed CHAN

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has urged "don't put us in a position to choose between Morocco and Algeria" after the controversy at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Defending champions Morocco withdrew on the eve of the tournament, blaming hosts Algeria for refusing a request for a direct Royal Air Maroc flight from Rabat to Constantine.

There was further controversy in a speech from Mandla Mandela, the grandson of late former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Opening Ceremony.

Speaking at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers before Algeria's 1-0 win against Libya, Mandla Mandela declared "free Western Sahara", and described the disputed region as "the last colony of Africa".

This was widely interpreted as a criticism of Morocco, which claims Western Sahara is part of its territory, and CAF has opened an investigation into the comments.

Algeria has backed the Polisario movement which is seeking an independence referendum, contributing to a recent escalation between the two former French colonies.

Morocco withdrew from the African Nations Championship after being unable to secure a direct flight to Algeria ©Getty Images

South African billionaire and FIFA vice-president Motsepe has called on both countries to ensure political tensions do not interfere with football.

"We must focus on how we can use football to empower and unite our people," he said, as reported by Kick 442.

"So don't put us in a position to choose between Morocco and Algeria.

"We need both countries in our football development process.

"We will at all times treat every nation justly and fairly.

"No nation will be treated differently.

"The Secretariat and the legal team are working in compliance with the FIFA rules and regulations to advise on this situation.

"The same applies with comments that were made by Mandela's son and some fans about Morocco."

Dr Motsepe: "We must focus on how we can use football to build our people and to unite Africa." https://t.co/oXonweQu23 — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) February 4, 2023

Motsepe added that it would be "not a bad idea and I am confident they will deliver a world-class hosting" for Algeria to join Morocco's bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco's absence from the CHAN overshadowed the build-up to the tournament.

The Moroccan team did go to the airport in Rabat, but last-minute negotiations failed to bring a solution.

Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were also grounded at the airport having been in Rabat for the Club World Cup draw.

Diplomatic ties between Morocco and Algeria were severed in 2021 and all direct flights between the two countries were suspended.

The land border between both countries has been closed since 1994.

Morocco reached the FIFA World Cup semi-finals last year, the first African side to do so, and it was selected to host the current FIFA Club World Cup at the tournament in Qatar.

Moroccan athletes took part in the Oran 2022 Mediterranean Games, but some journalists from the country were refused entry to Algeria.

The CHAN is a tournament open to players who represent domestic club sides, and was won by Senegal on penalties after a 0-0 draw against Algeria.