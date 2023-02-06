Kazakhstan has secured a new contract to stage International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slams for the next four years.

IJF President Marius Vizer and his Kazakhstan Judo Federation counterpart Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev have penned the new four-year deal.

The signing ceremony took place on the second day of competition at the Paris Grand Slam.

The new contract ensures that Kazakhstan will hold a Grand Slam every year from 2023 to 2026, with Astana and Almaty expected to play host.

Kazakh judoka will be aiming for Grand Slam glory in front of home fans next year ©Getty Images

Vizer admitted he was delighted to agree a deal with a "country of sport" that "brings new energy and technology".

"Kazakhstan has a large generation of youth and a big history in judo," said Vizer.

"They have always supported the IJF and Asia with the hosting of many events.

"Thank you for the new partnership to bring not only a new popularity in judo but also in the media for all sport culture and values in their beautiful country.

"I wish Kazakhstan judo a fruitful future."

Kazakhstan has regularly held major International Judo Federation events, including the 2015 World Championships ©IJF

Kazakhstan has previously held major IJF events having staged the 2015 World Judo Championships, the 2016 Almaty Grand Prix and the 2019 Cadet World Championships.

"Thank you to Mr Vizer for supporting us in our country," said Yessekeyev.

"This first step with the Grand Slam is to bring us further into the judo family.

"We will host the event at the best time of year for the calendar and the country, to be able to enjoy Kazakhstan at its best.

"From our side, Kazakhstan participates well with our athletes and this collaboration will help us to grow further on the national and international level."