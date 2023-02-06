International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) President Mohammed Jalood was part of a delegation that visited Havana, Cuba, last month before the Grand Prix event set to be held in the country.

Jalood was accompanied by Pan American Weightlifting Federation (PAWF) President José Quinones to find out about the preparations for the June Grand Prix, set to act as a qualifier for Paris 2024.

Jalood and Quinones visited the anti-doping laboratory in the country and also went to the Manuel Fajardo University of Sciences of Physical Culture and Sport and some Cuban Weightlifting Federation facilities during the trip.

The duo met with local and sporting authorities and discussed the progress of the venue for the Grand Prix.

"The Cuban Federation felt honored (sic) with the presence of the IWF and PAWF leadership and looks forward to organize a great event" said Jorge Luis Barcelán, President of the National Federation.

IWF chief Mohammed Jalood also travelled to the Dominican Republic ©IWF

With the Central American and Caribbean Championships around the corner, Jalood and Quinones also travelled to Santo Domingo, where the event is scheduled to be held.

Training venues and headquarters of the National federation of the Dominican Republic were among the places visited.

A meeting was held with the National Federation, the Organising Committee of the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, the President of the Olympic Committee of Dominican Republic, International Olympic Committee member Luis Mejia Oviedo .

The 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games is scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 8.

Last year, Santo Domingo was unanimously voted for by the 37 member countries, territories and associate members of Centro Caribe Sports for the 25th edition of the Games.