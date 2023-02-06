The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) has conducted a ceremony to honour the latest graduates of the Advanced Sports Management Course (ASMC) and the Sports Administrators Course (SAC).

The 7th graduation ceremony for the diploma course saw 374 participants - 229 men and 145 women - receive awards.

Among the graduates, 199 men and 111 women were recognised for completing SAC while 30 men and 44 women were awarded for finishing the ASMC course.

The programmes, under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity, is aimed at promoting gender equality and empowering sport administrators.

The 7th graduation ceremony for the diploma course saw 374 participants - 229 men and 145 women - receive awards ©UOC

UOC President Dr. Donald Rukare and International Olympic Committee member William Blick were among the dignitaries who addressed the graduates during the ceremony.

Rukare congratulated the women who qualified, stressing how women in sports is a crucial strategic objective of the National Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile, Blick hoped that the new graduates can make use of their knowledge to help Uganda excel in sports.

The Uganda IOC member also acknowledged the need for structured courses to educate sports administrators in the future.