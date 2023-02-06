USA Softball has launched a commemorative logo to mark its 90th anniversary year incorporating elements from the original Amateur Softball Association (ASA) brand.

The original ASA logo is tied in with modern elements from USA Softball to create the diamond-shaped logo, which aims to show the national governing body's evolution over time.

It includes the year of its formation 1933, the current year 2023 and large text depicting its 90-year anniversary.

A small version of the existing five-sided USA Softball logo has also been incorporated into the commemorative edition.

USA Softball formed in Chicago in 1933, moving to Oklahoma City in 1966.

It joined the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee after being recognised as the national governing body.

The US has since reached all five Olympic softball finals, winning three consecutive golds from Atlanta 1996 through to Athens 2004 and silvers at Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020.

After returning to the programme as an additional sport for the rearranged Games in the Japanese capital, baseball and softball missed out on Paris 2024.

A joint-baseball and softball proposal is one of nine being considered for inclusion as an additional sport at Los Angeles 2028.

The US is historically the most successful softball nation with 25 golds from 51 World Baseball Softball Confederation World Cups.

It won the softball tournament at the Birmingham 2022 World Games.

USA Softball claims a membership of nearly one million players, coaches and umpires.