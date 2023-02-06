The awarding of July's World Squash Federation (WSF) World Junior Squash Championships to Melbourne has been billed as "the ideal way to kickoff a decade of sport leading up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria".

Australia had been awarded hosting rights for the Championships in August last year, having been due to host the event in 2020 when it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Squash Australia has selected Victoria's capital Melbourne to stage the event.

It is scheduled to take place from July 18 to 29 later this year at Melbourne Sports Centres, featuring junior men's and women's individual competition and the junior women's team event.

Squash has been an ever present on the Commonwealth Games programme since its debut at Kuala Lumpur 1998, and is on the programme again for Victoria 2026.

Squash Australia chief executive Robert Donaghue thanked the Victoria State Government for its support, and argued staging the event would enhance the prospects of young athletes aspiring for their home Commonwealth Games.

"We are extremely excited to be hosting the World Junior Championships right here in our backyard," he said.

"This event is not only a key step in our 22-26 Strategic Plan, but it is also the ideal way to kick off a decade of sport leading up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.

"Being able to showcase the best junior squash talent from nations all over the world is truly a unique opportunity that not only excites the squash community but also our own junior athletes, many of whom are aiming to compete in the Commonwealth Games."

Squash has been on the Commonwealth Games programme since Kuala Lumpur 1998, and Squash Australia hopes staging the World Junior Championships in Melbourne will benefit its athletes before Victoria 2026 ©Getty Images

WSF President Zena Wooldridge also believes that the event will build excitement prior to Victoria 2026.

"Bringing these Junior World Championships to Melbourne contributes to the positive momentum we see behind Squash Australia's growth and performance strategies," the English official said.

"WSF is delighted to bring a World Championship back to Australia as part of an exciting decade ahead for major events in Australia.

"It will also be an exciting opportunity for the best junior players in the world to experience Australia and appreciate why Melbourne is a leading global sporting city which has a great track record of hosting memorable events.

"I’m sure it will inspire athletes to return in three years' time for the Commonwealth Games in Victoria."

Victoria is due to host the first regional Commonwealth Games in 2026 ©Victoria Government

Squash at Victoria 2026 is due to be held in the city of Bendigo.

It is set to mark the first Commonwealth Games held in a region rather than a single city, with events also scheduled in Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 17 2026 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Last year's World Junior Squash Championships were held in Maxéville in France.

Squash is among the nine sports being considered for a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with the WSF having missed out on its previous attempts.