Ukraine was presented with the Fair Play Award on the closing day of the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games for its participation at the event despite the Russian invasion.

The honour was received by head of the country's delegation and the Students Sport Federation Vadym Stetsenko from International Fair Play Committee (CIPF) secretary general Sunil Sabharwal and executive director Gabor Deregan.

Ukraine was selected for the award for the "courageous participation of its team of athletes and officials…under the difficult circumstances."

"It was a very emotional moment when we attributed the Fair Play Award to team Ukraine," FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond, who was at the ceremony alongside FISU Acting President Leonz Eder.

"I believe they deserve it because of the way that they have been working to put in place a team was quite difficult.

"All their sports venues have been destroyed and we believe that they deserve this Fair Play Award and it was given to the head of the Ukrainian delegation."

Ukraine won six medals in Lake Placid with snowboarder Mykhailo Kharuk claiming the country's sole gold with victory in the men's parallel giant slalom.

He also won bronze in the parallel slalom while Nadiia Hapatyn secured third place on the snowboard women's parallel slalom podium.

Lake Placid 2023 executive director Ashley Walden, second left, also received an award on behalf of all of the volunteers that helped to stage the Games ©FISU

Dmytrii Hruschak won silver in the men's biathlon 12.5km pursuit following the country's bronze medal in the single mixed relay.

Dmytro Mazurchuk and Vitalii Hrebeniuk also secured bronze in the Nordic combined men's team sprint.

Executive director of Lake Placid 2023 Ashley Walden also received an award on behalf of all the volunteers who helped to stage the Games.

"Without those volunteers there is no Games for sure," Saintrond said.

"Sometimes you don’t see them, but they are everywhere and they help.

"It is important to mention that without those volunteers – no Games.

"This is the reality – no volunteers, no Games."

The CIFP is recognised by the International Olympic Committee and is celebrating its 60th anniversary after being established in 1963.

Its mission is to spread ideals of fair play by recognising acts of sportsmanship as well as developing and promoting a better understanding of fair play values and preventing adverse behaviour.