Sporting facilities in Yekaterinburg are close to being completed despite the suspension of the Russian city’s hosting rights to stage the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games.

The Team Sports Palace - a venue that was due to host competitions at Yekaterinburg 2023 before the event was postponed in response to the war in Ukraine - has been undergoing revamps.

Lyudmila Fitina, head of the department of physical culture and sports of the administration of Yekaterinburg, told Russia’s official state news agency TASS that work on the Team Sports Palace would be finished by April this year.

"Today, the facility is in an extremely high degree of readiness, competitions are held in both volleyball and futsal," said Fitina.

"In general, the facility is ready, there are still small issues to be resolved."

The Team Sports Palace has been under reconstruction since 2021 in preparation 2022 Volleyball Men’s World Championship only for the event to be moved to Poland and Slovenia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It was also set to stage volleyball competition at Yekaterinburg 2023 before the event was moved but is expected to hold the International University Sports Festival, scheduled to be held in August.

Volleyball was originally due to be played at the Team Sports Palace ©Getty Images

Another venue in Yekaterinburg that has been undergoing a revamp is the Datsyuk Arena.

"Today, the project is ready, it is undergoing state examination," added Fitina.

"I hope that the state examination will be completed in late January - early February."

Yekaterinburg had been due to stage the 2023 Summer World University Games, but had its hosting rights suspended due to the war in Ukraine, leading to the Chinese city of Chengdu stepping in.

Chengdu had originally been scheduled to hold the multi-sport event in 2021, but COVID-19 restrictions led to two postponements.

The Chengdu 2023 FISU Games are set to take place from July 28 to August 8.