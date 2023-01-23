Eder hoping for Japan or South Korea to bid for FISU Winter World University Games after Lake Placid success

International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder has expressed his wish for Japan or South Korea to bid for the Winter World University Games.

The two countries finished top of the standings at Lake Placid 2023, with Japan amassing 21 golds, 17 silvers, and 10 bronzes while South Korea picked up 12, eight, and nine of the respective medal colours.

"We would be happy if Japan or [South] Korea would also bid to host our Winter Games," Eder said.

"This would be very successful for us but of course we are negotiating with all of our national university sport federations and not so many countries are able to host the Winter Games but we are in touch with all of them.

"Sapporo hosted our Games in 1991, and Muju-Jeonju in Korea it was 1997.

"So, a long time ago so it would be time to get back to Asia."

The success of the two countries at the Games here, which ran from January 12 until yesterday, has been put down to the close cooperation between their university sport federations and National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

FISU encourage national university sport federations to have close relationships with NOCs.

Every six years, FISU requests a report from their members on the status of relations with the country's Sports Minister and NOCs.

"The question is why?" said FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond on the success of Japan and South Korea at Lake Placid 2023.

"Why those two countries?

The success of Japan and South Korea at Lake Placid 2023 has been put down to collaboration between the countries' university sports federations and National Olympic Committees ©ITG

"It's very simple.

"Those two countries, the two university sport federations in those countries are fully supported by their Olympic Committee.

"The Japanese Olympic Committee and the Korean Olympic Committee are behind them and of course it is easier for them to get the funding and to select the best athletes to come to our Games.

"Another point that is important is that we had again from Korea a triple gold medallist from the Olympic Games and she was really unbelievable.

"It was Choi Min-jeong and here she confirmed, with four gold medals, that she was the best in the world in short track speed skating."

The next FISU Winter World University Games is set to take place in Turin from January 13 to 23 in 2025 but hosts for the editions beyond that are yet to be confirmed.

Lillehammer is currently the frontrunner for the 2027 Games after a delegation came to Lake Placid to discuss the possibility of hosting, but an official bid is yet to be made.

Gangwon in South Korea is set to stage the Youth Olympic Games next year while Sapporo has bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

However, officials have put the bid on hold indefinitely while investigating the Tokyo 2020 bribery scandal, but have insisted that the bid is not being scrapped completely.