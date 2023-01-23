Following the outcome of the Whyte Review, an independent investigation into the abuse allegations in gymnastics, Sport England and UK Sport have outlined new safeguarding measures across all sport.

These look to improve coaching and working support, performance athlete support, good governance, dispute resolution and creating safer environments for participants.

UK Sport is to continue developing its Safeguarding Case Management Programme, which helps members access expert support from Sport Integrity, an independent disclosure and investigations service.

Commitments were made after the Whyte Review - which was co-commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England - unveiled the level of abuse and mistreatment in gymnastics when it was published last year.

When the review was published, both organisations said they would take time to review the findings before making changes - now implemented.

Abuse in British Gymnastics was uncovered in the Whyte Review ©Getty Images

"Sport delivers so much positive impact for our society, communities and people," said Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth and UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday.

"Whether it is the mental and physical health benefits of being active and connecting with others, enjoying live sport as a spectator or volunteer, or the inspirational moments delivered by our elite athletes, sport matters.

"Sport is precious and all organisations who have either a leadership role in sport or provide sport in this country have a responsibility to help protect and improve it for all.

"Since the publication of the Whyte Review in the summer of 2022, we have been reviewing the findings and exploring how we can use them to drive improvements and better support those who organise, coach and take part in sport to ensure the best possible experience for all.

"We have also been working closely with British Gymnastics to support them to make swift changes and develop their plan of reforms."

A total of 19 changes have been made, with four of them related to coaching including the creation of an independent representative body for leadership, representation and sport.

Both are to work with the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport & Physical Activity to improve the structure of modern coaching, and will also develop a national registration scheme for sports coaches which will include what qualifications they have completed and their suitability for work in specific roles.

Sport England will continue supporting the Children's Coaching Collaborative to listen to the voices of children and young people to help sustain participation.

Safeguarding activists in athletics forced UK Athletics to ban coaches for life ©Getty Images

UK Sport has promised more input for athletes on high-performance programmes through the British Elite Athletes Association, ensuring every funded high performance programme has appropriately integrated athlete voice, and that athletes and parents are given support going into, during and after being on the programme.

Both parties must ensure their members meet the Code for Sports Governance, while also continuing to develop it and reviewing the safeguarding standards.

UK Sport is also expecting to develop a new framework to guide more ethical ways of winning.

Previously, the body did not set a medal target for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in response to the level of verbal and physical abuse in British Gymnastics to prevent success at the expense of athletes.

UK Sport is also to consult on the participation of young people and adults to help towards safer environments, while undertaking research to explore the research between funding and medal targets and athlete experience.

It is also to improve its guidance for parents and carers and form wider support networks to prevent abuse.

Sport England's commitments will be to engage with those who have faced abuse in sport and fund a national network of local and regional welfare officers to promote good practice across respective sports all the way down to grassroots level.