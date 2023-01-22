The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) has held the Guidance to Achieve More Equal Leadership in Sport (GAMES) project at its Olympic House, aiming to improve women's sports leadership and management development.

A total of 18 representatives from the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Turkey, Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, Ireland, Northern Macedonia, Latvia and Greece attended the event.

The GAMES project is funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union (EU) and held under the leadership of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) EU Bureau.

A delegation from the International Olympic Committee and groups Equal Rights in Sports and I Trust Sport were present too.

Canan Koca Arıtan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Sports and Physical Activity for Women, spoke at the event as well.

On the first day, EOC EU Bureau director Folker Hellmund and TOC secretary general Neşe Gündoğan delivered opening speeches, before GAMES project manager Carlotta Giussiani, presented the current developments of the initiative.

FIBA's activities in developing women's sport were presented on the second day ©Getty Images

There are 23 key actions and 15 additional actions that have been identified as structural measures and pathways to women's empowerment.

Giussiani ended the day introducing the project's good governance online tool.

Day two began with a discussion on national action plans, which are to be prepared by the NOCs, within the guidelines of the project.

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Europe Women in Basketball and special projects project manager Elisabeth Cebrian-Scheurer made a presentation about FIBA's activities to increase the number of women athletes, coaches, fans, managers and employees.

Arıtan then spoke about the United Nations Women's "Gender Responsive Institution Guide", which provides a roadmap for sports organisations to implement gender-sensitive practices and support women and girls through sport.

Closing speeches came from Hellmund, Gündoğan and former women's footballer and presenter Şükran Albayrak.

Another meeting is to be held from May 22 to 24 in Greece.