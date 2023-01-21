Africa Boxing Confederation (AFBC) President Bertrand Mendouga has set up a "marketing committee" to address funding problems facing the sport in the continent.

According to a report on Punch, "be in charge of bringing on board sponsors" during continental championships.

"African boxing suffers from lack of funding, and to remedy this we will have to resort to sponsorship," Mendouga said as reported by Punch.

"We need a lot of investment in boxing so it can succeed and get the love that football does.

"We must have recourse to sponsorship in order to achieve our objectives.

"In order to do so, we have set up a Marketing Committee which will be in charge of bringing on board sponsors and networking with the corporate world to see which of their products can be marketed through AFBC and during our championships."

Mendouga was elected as AFBC President last year after a vote was held at its Congress in Algiers, with International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev in attendance.

He succeeded Mohamed Moustahsane as the new chief.

Bertrand Mendouga was elected as AFBC President last year ©IBA

Mendouga's victory came after a controversial campaign, with rival Moses Muhangi accusing him of ruling Cameroon's National Federation with an "an iron fist"

Back then, Kremlev had promised greater support to African boxing, with delegates at the Congress getting a voucher which can be traded for 100 pieces of boxing equipment specific to that governing body.

However, since taking over, Mendouga has claimed that he has done his best to improve boxing in Africa and claimed that prize money at the African Boxing Championships was a "major achievement".

"I distributed boxing equipment to 14 federations of Zone 4 in Maputo last November, and to 14 others, Zone 3 and 2 in Addis Ababa during the same month," he told Punch.

"And for the first time in the history of the Africa Boxing Championships we had prize money at stake in Maputo last year.

"I consider this a major achievement in inspiring our boxers and taking care of their welfare.

"This will also improve our standards because the African tournament will now be more competitive with boxers fighting for prize money."