A new study by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of the United Kingdom has revealed that the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has contributed at least £870 million ($1061 million/€980 million) to its economy.

It was also found that businesses and communities in the West Midlands region, where Birmingham is based, benefited greatly.

"Birmingham 2022 was tremendously successful in boosting the local economy and bringing people together," Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said.

"This report shows that new jobs and investments are just the beginning of the story, with the Games paving the way for future events in the region.

"The Games put the West Midlands on the global stage, and provided the region with world-class facilities.

"Thanks to Birmingham 2022, the city now has the industry know-how and venues to host the European Athletics Championships in 2026.

"Diversity and inclusion was at the heart of the 'Friendly Games', with the first fully integrated pride programme, more medals for women than men and the biggest para-sport programme in Commonwealth Games history."

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said Birmingham 2022 "put the West Midlands on the global stage" ©Getty Images

The 2022 Commonwealth Games was held from July 28 to August 8 last year with 6,600 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations taking part.

A total of 1.5 million tickets were sold for the event.

It was the largest multi-sport event in the country since London hosted the Olympic Games in 2012.

Birmingham 2022 created thousands of job opportunities with three quarters of the local businesses surveyed saying they got new investments due to the Games.

It is claimed that the Games increased the feeling of inclusion and helped the LGBTQ communities in the area.

Apart from a massive television viewership of 834.9 million, Birmingham 2022 had over 215 million digital views and 141 million interactions on social media.

The Aquatics event, held at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, and the redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium, has benefited the West Midlands region, according tot the report.

Council leader Ian Ward, right, said they will continue working with partners to benefit communities in the future ©ITG

The Government has announced that over £60 million ($73 million/€67 million) of unspent contingency funding will be invested in improving the legacy of the Games further.

"As this report makes clear, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games provided a huge and timely boost for Birmingham, the West Midlands and the United Kingdom," Ian Ward, Councillor of Birmingham City Council, said.

"The Games were just the start of Birmingham’s Golden Decade of Opportunity, providing a springboard for further success, and these findings underline why the bold decision by the council to lead the bid for the Games was the right one.

"Birmingham 2022 was always about much more than 11 days of sport and our focus is now firmly upon realising the long-term legacy that being the Proud Host City will enable.

"The council will continue working with partners to ensure that the people and communities of Birmingham and the wider region continue to be Commonwealth Games winners for years to come."