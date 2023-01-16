This year’s Archery World Cup leg in Paris will double as the test event for next year’s Olympic Games, it has been announced.

Archery at Paris 2024 is due to take place at a temporary venue in the Esplanade des Invalides, one of Paris' most beautiful monuments and what is set to be one most eye-catching venues next year.

A vast green space in Paris’ 7th arrondissement, the Esplanade is located opposite the magnificent Hôtel des Invalides.

At the heart of Paris, "history, culture and high-level sport will join together in this exceptional setting, where the archers will be targeting an Olympic or Paralympic medal," according to French Olympic officials.

Hôtel des Invalides was built during the reign of Louis XIV in 1687 as a military hospital and retirement home for war veterans.

Today, building includes French military history museums and monuments, as well as the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte.

In front of it, the elegant Pont Alexandre III bridge links it to the Grand Palais on the right bank of the Seine.

"It is flanked by rows of trees on its west and east sides," Paris 2024 said.

"Its location, at the heart of Paris, in a dedicated area for the Games, promises a unique experience for athletes and spectators."

The historic Esplanade des Invalides is set to be one of the most beautiful venues of Paris 2024 ©World Archery

Paris is set to be the fourth leg of this year’s Archery World Cup and is set to take place between August 15 and 20, with the finals being held at Esplanade des Invalides.

It "will be the only opportunity for athletes to compete in the temporary arena at Invalides before the Games," World Archery said.

Shanghai is set to host a leg of the Archery World Cup for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is scheduled to be the second leg of the series taking place between May 16 and 21.

The Archery World Cup is due to open in Antalya in an event taking place between April 18 and 23.

It will be the 16th time that the resort in Turkey has held a World Cup event.

The third leg is due to be held in Medellin, the seventh time the Colombian city has hosted a stage, between June 13 and 18.

This year's Archery World Cup will again take place in Mexico, following last year's event in Tlaxcala ©World Archery

This year’s series will be the 17th time the Archery World Cup has taken place since its launch in 2006 and, for the second year in a row, the final will be in Mexico following last year’s event in Tlaxcala.

This time it will be held in Hermosillo, a city located in the centre of the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora, on September 9 and 10.

More than CHF400,000 (£350,000/$430,000/€400,000) in prize money will be awarded on the circuit in 2023, which has more than doubled over the last four years.

The biggest increase this year is at the four stages, where the total pot has risen from CHF30,400 (£26,900/$32,800/€30,400) to CHF45,600 (£40,300/$49,200/€45,600) as cheques will be awarded down to eighth place rather than fourth.

Each Hyundai Archery World Cup champion will receive CHF30,000 (£26,500/$32,400/€30,000) this season.

The best 32 archers - eight in each category - over the season qualify to compete at the Archery World Cup final for the four circuit champion trophies.

South Korea’s An San and Kim Woojin, Colombia’s Sara Lopez and The Netherlands Mike Schloesser are the current titleholders.