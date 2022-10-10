Football Australia looking into further racist behaviour at Australia Cup final

Football Australia (FA) has confirmed it is investigating another incident of fan-based racist behaviour at the Australia Cup final on October 1, with the possibility more will emerge as inquiries continue with the support of club officials from Sydney United 58 FC and police.

FA chief executive James Johnson told The Ticket podcast that football authorities are seeking to identify one member of the crowd who was imitating a monkey during the game, which was also marred by Nazi salutes, a chant associated with the far-right Croatian Ustaše movement and booing during a pre-match Welcome to Country ceremony.

“What happened last Saturday night at the Australia Cup final was shocking and it was concerning for our sport," Johnson said.

“We are currently investigating two other cases at the moment

“One case regards the lighting of a flare and the other was some racist chants in the form of a person acting as a monkey during the match.

“We're trying to identify those two individuals and once we do, we'll take further action.

“There could be more [cases] as more information is made available to us.”

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson says further racist incidents at the Australia Cup final are being looked into following the banning of two Sydney United 58 fans for giving Nazi salutes ©Getty Images

This week two supporters were given lifetime bans from all FA-sanctioned events after being identified performing fascist salutes.

Meanwhile, a case against Sydney United 58 FC is running in parallel to the other ongoing investigations.

“In addition to the individual cases there is a process we are undertaking with the club, a show cause notice was issued early last week," Johnson said.

“What I can say today is the club has been cooperating ... ultimately, we need the club to keep cooperating to ensure its fans who have acted in an inappropriate way are held to account.

“We opted to move quickly and decisively.

“The message we wanted to send to our football community is this type of behaviour by some individuals is not welcome in our sport.

“One of our values we hold dear to our hearts is inclusion and this was about breathing life into our values.

“That's why we've taken strong and swift action.”