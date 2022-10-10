A meeting to discuss the dissolution of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) has been set for next month.

The controversial plan, which is widely believed to being driven by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), would see the only umbrella organisation for the international sports federations consigned to history after 55 years.

The issue is set to top the agenda at the IF Forum, scheduled to be held at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne on November 28 and 29.

Details of the meeting have been revealed by Stephan Fox, the President of the Alliance of Independent Recognized Members of Sports (AIMS), in a letter to its members.

Under the plans, GAISF would be wound up and, in return, sports would be given more of a stake in SportAccord, a commercial organisation, which as well as organising the annual SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit, plans to stage a series of multi-sport games over the next few years.

"We have all discussed over the last months the possible changes in GAISF towards a stronger SportAccord," Fox wrote in the letter seen by insidethegames.

"I would like to outline again that this is not about taking down GAISF but rather synergising all into one in which AIMS would get shares in SportAccord.

"The membership procedure into AIMS and out of AIMS towards IOC recognition would be restructured and the development of multi-sport games in which all AIMS members can participate."

Raffaele Chiulli, President of the Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations, is among officials behind moves to wind up GAISF ©GAISF

insidethegames revealed yesterday that Nis Hatt had stepped down as the managing director of SportAccord and, in the process, also left his role as the interim manager of GAISF.

GAISF, founded in 1967, has 95 full members made of international sports federations and 20 associate member organisations which conduct activities closely related to the international sports federations.

Fox revealed that AIMS, which represent the non-IOC recognised members of GAISF, alluded in his letter to some opposition.

He is hoping that 20 members, which include International Federations representing arm wrestling, darts, mini golf, teqball and sled dog sports, can be persuaded to vote for the dissolution at a virtual meeting with GAISF President Ivo Ferriani on November 2.

The meeting is also due to be attended by Raffaele Chiulli, President of the Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF), a leading figure in plans to abolish an organisation which has established itself as gatekeeper to the Olympic Movement.

"I fully understand that in good governance this decision must also be discussed with your executives and members," Fox wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, I have asked for a meeting together with President Ivo Ferriani, ARISF President Raffaele Chiulli and the legal team so you can ask any and every question that you may have and then make your decisions."

It’s really sad to see what’s happening at both GAISF and SportAccord. Again personal ambitions, ego’s and greed seem to be more important than a united body representing the interest of all members of the global sporting community. https://t.co/K6McLDtkHb — Patrick Nally (@patrick_nally) October 9, 2022

Among those to have criticised the plans are Patrick Nally, who has been involved with GAISF for more than 50 years, first in a marketing capacity which helped them secure a permanent headquarters in Monte Carlo in 1976, and more recently as President of the International Federation of Match Poker.

"GAISF is a very, very important and valuable body and if it is properly managed it should provide an invaluable service to sport as a whole," he told insidethegames.

"There is not any other entity that does that or can do but, unfortunately, some of this has got lost in translation because people have tended to look at it politically.

"It’s all become manipulative with individuals wanting this and that.

"Because of the lack of understanding of what is going on there is a danger that this will be quietly slipped through without people really understanding the implications.

"The bulk of the International Federations are not being spoken to, none of them are being informed about the true motivation of what it is being replaced with."