Spain and Hungary have replaced the Russian men's and women's teams in the European Curling Championships A-Division in Östersund after the World Curling Federation (WCF) Board decided to extend its ban on Russia and Belarus competing at its event to the end of the year.

The Board applied the new rule C1(b) which allows it to remove a team or National Federation from a WCF event if they were judged to "damage" or "put the safety of the participants of the good order of the event at risk".

This rule was approved at the Annual General Assembly in Lausanne earlier this month.

The extension of the ban means Russia and Belarus are now prevented from competing at all WCF competitions until December 31 2022.

"The Board are continually monitoring Member Association and athlete concerns relating to the conflict in Ukraine and reserve the right to revisit their decision if required," the WCF said in a statement.

The WCF has extended its ban on Russia and Belarus competing at its events ©Getty Images

Replacement teams for both Russia and Belarus are set to be determined by the next ranked team from the previous edition of the qualifying tournament.

If no qualifying competition was held, the replacement team is due to be determined by the world rankings.

Perm in Russia was stripped of hosting the European Curling Championships A-Division following the invasion of Ukraine.

The competition is scheduled to take place between November 19 and 26 at the Östersund Arena with the B-Division also taking place.

Östersund has hosted six WCF events since 1999.