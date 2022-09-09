The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Miramas to host a training camp for the country in the French commune prior to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The organisation's President Paul Tergat led a delegation that travelled to Bouches-du-Rhône to seal the deal which is set to see Kenyan athletes have access to the Stadium Miramas Métropole and a range of other facilities.

The Stadium Miramas Métropole is capable of holding athletics, handball, basketball, boxing, fencing, judo and badminton.

"NOCK President Dr. Paul Tergat and the Executive Board are expected to jet back to the country this evening after a successful visit In Miramas, France," read a NOCK statement.

"The visit, which is the second this year was to get an (MoU) signed with the world-class stadium as we head to Paris 2024 to ensure Team Kenya has one of the best pre-camp training facilities before the Olympics."

Tergat was joined by NOCK secretary general Francis Mutuku and Barnaba Korir who chairs the Athletics Kenya youth development committee.

NOCK said that if the agreement goes through, pre-camps will start as soon as possible with the first batch of Kenyan sprinters expected to fly out in October, as reported by The Star.

The MoU also incorporates coaches' training, technical support and infrastructure development.

Earlier in the year, 11 Kenyan athletes were hosted at the Stadium Miramas Métropole for a month-long technical training camp following a partnership between Athletics Kenya and the Miramas Athletics Club.

Those athletes then represented the country at the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia.