The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has launched a documentary series in which professional racing driver and Paralympic television presenter Billy Monger learns about wheelchair tennis.

The programme aims to deconstruct boundaries and bring new audiences closer to the sport, with the first episode now on YouTube.

Billy Takes on Tennis will last for four episodes and comes after Monger featured in Channel 4's presenting team at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games.

New episodes are set to be released each week on the LTA's digital channels.

The series will document Monger's introduction to the sport at the British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships, following him from his first time in a chair, through to joining players from the LTA London Wheelchair Local Tennis League and taking on his first competitive match.

"After the briefest of tennis-playing experiences when I was younger, the British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships was my first event where I got to see the wheelchair tennis pros up close and personal," said Monger.

"The opportunity to learn more about the sport and compete with the best British players was one I couldn’t pass up.

"More people are coming to the sport all the time and I’ve decided it's time to join them."





As part of the series, Monger was coached and mentored by British players and coaches.

Monger showcases the National Lottery-funded wheelchair tennis performance pathway as he meets several individuals from the sport in Billy Takes on Tennis.

"It's thanks to players of the National Lottery that we have the support to facilitate incredible opportunities to bring even more people in from the very grassroots level of the sport of wheelchair tennis, right the way through to competing at the top of their game on the international stage - from the Grand Slams to the Paralympics," said Cain Berry, performance lead of the LTA wheelchair tennis performance pathway.

"This new series with Billy gives a glimpse into that world, introduces a host of characters behind all the hard work and hopefully inspires even more of the next generation to give the sport a go, and get involved."

The 23-year-old Monger raced in the British Formula 4 motorsport championship in 2016 and 2017 before being critically injured in a collision and having both of his legs to be amputated, one below the knee and one above.

After treatment and therapy, Monger returned to motorsport competition.