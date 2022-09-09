UEFA has staged its draw for the two-round qualification playoffs for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with the majority of teams bidding to reach the competition for the first time.

Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland and Wales are all competing in the playoffs after finishing second in their qualification group.

The Swiss, Irish and Icelandic were the highest ranked nations, meaning they will only play in the second round.

Scotland, who first appeared at the tournament in 2019, were first to be pulled out of the pot and they are set to play 2022 UEFA European Championship quarter-finalists Austria at home in round one.

Wales are scheduled to host Bosnia and Herzegovina while the third tie consists of Portugal playing Belgium on home soil.

These matches are expected to be held on October 6.

Switzerland, whose only World Cup appearance came in 2015, are anticipated to welcome the winner of the match between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina to their shores in the second round.

The winner of the match between Portugal and Belgium are due to progress to play Iceland at home.

The victor in the tie between Scotland and Austria is scheduled to host Republic of Ireland.

The three fixtures are scheduled to be played on October 11.

Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland and Wales are all yet to compete at a FIFA Women's World Cup.

The top two nations in the table of second-place teams will advance to the tournament through the playoffs with the results building on those made during the group stage.

Switzerland are top on 19 points while Iceland follow by a point and Republic of Ireland by two points.

Austria, Belgium, Scotland and Portugal make-up the middle pack of the rankings on 16 points.

Austria are one of seven European teams contending to appear at a FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time ©Getty Images

Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina are further behind on 14 and 11 points respectively.

Points, goal difference, goals scored, away goals scored, wins, away wins, disciplinary points, and UEFA coefficient for the group stage draw are all considered to determine the best two playoff teams.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are the only country officially unable to progress directly to the World Cup through the playoffs but could climb to third where they will be part of next year's inter-confederation playoffs.

Two-time World Cup champions Germany, 1995 title winners Norway, England, Denmark, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain and Sweden have all qualified for the competition from Europe.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will see 32 teams compete for the first time, rather than 24.

It is scheduled to be played between July 20 and August 20.