Olympic and British flags at half-mast and IOC Executive Board holds minute's silence following death of Queen

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is flying the Olympic flag and British flag at half-mast following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and its Executive Board held a minute's silence at its meeting.

The British monarch died at the age of 96 yesterday, having been the only person to open two editions of the Olympic Games at Montreal 1976 and London 2012.

IOC President Thomas Bach led a tribute to the Queen on the second day of the IOC Executive Board meeting at Olympic House in Lausanne.

"With the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II we have lost a great supporter of sport and of the Olympic Movement," Bach said.

"Her Majesty was the only head of state to declare open two editions of the Olympic Games and was already present at the Olympic Games London 1948.

"As patron of the British Olympic Association, she provided invaluable advice and help to the Olympic community.

"Whenever one could see her attending a sports event, you could feel her appreciation of sport and how much joy it brought her.

"She was herself an accomplished equestrian.

"This enjoyment of sport and her wonderful sense of humour were clearly represented in her appearance at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games London 2012, where her participation in the world-famous video sketch will be remembered fondly by everyone who saw it.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and in particular our IOC colleague, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, and all the members of the Olympic community in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth."

Bach then invited members of the Executive Board to stand for a minute's silence.

IOC President Thomas Bach, left, said Queen Elizabeth II, right, was "a great supporter of sport and of the Olympic Movement" ©Getty Images

The Olympic and Union flags are positioned alongside each other at half-mast at Olympic House.

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall won an eventing silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics, and her daughter Princess Anne is an IOC member who competed in equestrian for Britain at Montreal 1976.

The Queen's husband was the International Equestrian Federation's (FEI) longest-serving President and died last year.

The FEI called the monarch a "true horsewoman, strong advocate for equestrian sports, and expert in breeding".

"The Queen was an incredible role model and shining light within the equestrian community who was awarded the FEI Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to equestrian sports," it added.

"Her devotion to horses will forever be admired and cherished within our community."

The Queen died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland yesterday afternoon and tribute has also been paid by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

"The International Paralympic Committee sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom following the very sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

"Our thoughts and that of the entire Paralympic Movement are with her family, the British people and the Commonwealth nations at this time.

"Queen Elizabeth provided the IPC with one of our most historic days when she officially opened the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

"The Royal Family have for many decades been very supportive of the Paralympic Movement and we are forever grateful of their patronage."