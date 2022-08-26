Legislation to provide athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics in California with eligibility for in-state tuition has been passed by the Senate and Assembly.

Los Angeles 2028 has supported Assembly Bill 2747, which was introduced by Democrat Adrin Nazarian and will now be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom to be passed into law.

American athletes training in California as part of a programme endorsed by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) will have resident classification when it comes to determining tuition and fees at the University of California, once the legislation is signed into law.

This will last until July 1 2032.

"This legislation sends an important message to athletes," LA28's chief athlete officer and five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans said.

"Olympians and Paralympians are some of our greatest ambassadors to the world and we should support them both on and off the field of play.

"By providing a path for affordable education, we are recognising the important work athletes put in to compete at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, while encouraging success outside the arena."

The Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee and the USOPC were among the organisations to have endorsed Assembly Bill 2747.

Athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics in California will be eligible for in-state tuition thanks to the new legislation ©Getty Images

The University of California has 10 campuses, including the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

UCLA's campus is set to act as the Athletes' Village come 2028 and Pauley Pavilion is due to host wrestling and judo competitions.

"As chair of the Assembly Select Committee on the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, I am proud to offer eligible Olympic and Paralympic athletes resident classification for tuition and fee purposes until the athlete has resided in the state the minimum time necessary to become a resident," Nazarian said.

"This will ultimately deposit some of our nation's most talented young people in California and make our great state the hub for both elevated education and Olympic-level training."

Los Angeles has staged the Olympics twice before, in 1932 and 1984, but never before the Paralympics.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony has been set for July 14 in 2028 and its Paralympic counterpart on August 15.