Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst has challenged the incumbent International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev to an in-person debate prior to the Presidential election in Lausanne during the electoral period.

In a letter to the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) Interim Nomination Unit chair Piermarco Zen-Ruffinen seen by insidethegames, Van der Vorst reconfirmed his candidacy to stand at the IBA Extraordinary Congress, which is scheduled for September 25 in Yerevan.

He also called for the debate, suggesting it would be a step towards transparency.

"The Congress Agenda published by the IBA does not provide for any discussion of the current affairs in boxing among attending National Federations," said Van der Vorst.

"There is no indication if the presidential candidates can even present election programmes.

"I therefore propose to hold an in-person live debate between Umar Kremlev and myself in Lausanne, the home of Olympic boxing, as soon as you announce the start of the electoral period.

"A live debate will allow National Federations and the world boxing community to ask questions to the IBA presidential candidates and hear their responses.

"It will serve as the necessary platform for Umar and I to hold an open dialogue about the future of our sport."

Umar Kremlev has been President of the IBA since December 2020 ©Getty Images

The Dutchman was critical of the electoral period - which is expected to start on September 4 - saying that due to the nature of the Congress, more time should have been allocated for the electoral period.

Zen-Ruffinen sent a letter to all National Federations the day before outlining that the list of candidates "will be issued in due course in accordance with Article 27.12 of the IBA Constitution".

This rule means the electoral period must start no less than 20 days before the date of the Congress.

The first Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul saw Van der Vorst ruled ineligible on the eve of the election, which led to Kremlev being re-elected unopposed in May.

After an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it was ruled that the Dutchman should have been able to stand with at most a warning for early campaigning, an offence also committed by his Russian counterpart.