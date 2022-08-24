Double Olympic gold medallist Bruce Baumgartner has been re-elected as President of USA Wrestling for a second term.

Baumgartner's re-election was confirmed at a meeting of USA Wrestling's Board of Directors at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs.

"USA Wrestling, through the work of its volunteers and staff, has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic better or as good as any organisation in sports," Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner had first been elected to the post of President in 2016 and spoke of his optimism for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"It is the collective work that has made that happen," he insisted.

"There is a lot of great work being done to not only be successful in 2022, but in 2024, 2028 and beyond.

"As we work as a group, we always need to look at being better, improving and growing."

Bruce Baumgartner carried the United States flag at his fourth and final Olympics in 1996 ©Getty Images

Baumgartner added: "We have a volunteer Board, the work and effort our Board puts into the success of USA Wrestling is awesome, the volunteers who make us a great organisation and I really believe that we are.

"I can tell you that our Athletes Advisory Committee and our athletes, and USA Wrestling as a whole, is very well respected in the Olympic Movement, a lot of that is due to the work the athletes do on the Board and volunteering on the committees, and that is greatly appreciated."

Baumgartner had worked as coach and administrator at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania for 36 years before his retirement.

He began acting as a coach during a remarkable wrestling career in which he appeared at four consecutive Olympic Games.

Baumgartner won freestyle super-heavyweight gold at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics, added a silver at the Seoul Games in 1988 before a further gold at Barcelona 1992.

At the centennial Atlanta 1996 Olympics, he was chosen to carry the United States flag and set the seal on his career with a further Olympic bronze medal.

Baumgartner also won three World Championship gold medals.