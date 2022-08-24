The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani is the only candidate to be nominated for election to be senior vice-president of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

He was confirmed to be running for the position, with the term to last from 2022 to 2026, after ANOC informed its members.

In accordance with ANOC's Constitution, all continental associations had until August 20 to confirm whether their nominee for vice-president would stand for senior vice-president.

The deadline was selected as it is 60 days in advance of the ANOC General Assembly.

The election for senior vice-president is due to take place following the Presidential election at the meeting in Seoul in South Korea, scheduled from October 19 to 21.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) put forward Al-Thani as its nominee for vice-president.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani was put forward for the ANOC role by his continental association, the Olympic Council of Asia ©Getty Images

Four other continental associations will also nominate an individual to be elected as vice-president.

In December 2021, Al-Thani was unanimously re-elected as President of the QOC for a new Olympic term from 2021 to 2024.

At the 26th edition of the General Assembly, Fijian official Robin Mitchell is set to be elected ANOC President.

He is also the sole candidate and has been serving as Acting President since 2018 after Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah was charged with forgery in Switzerland.

Mitchell confirmed at last year's General Assembly in Crete that he would pursue the role on a permanent basis.

The Greek island staged that General Assembly in place of Seoul, which could not fulfil hosting duties because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Seoul was instead awarded this year's elective General Assembly.