Kiplimo earns men’s 10,000m title in Commonwealth record to keep Ugandan run going as athletics begins

Jakob Kiplimo delivered on his status as favourite for the Commonwealth Games 10,000 metres title here tonight as he won in a Games record of 27min 09.19sec to earn Uganda’s fifth consecutive gold in this event on the opening night of athletics.

Elsewhere on a first evening session witnessed by a capacity 30,000 crowd Australia’s Nina Kennedy won the women’s pole vault, Nigeria's Chioma Onyekwere earned women's discus gold and Para-athletics titles went to Olivia Breen of Wales, and home performers Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker in the men’s T45-47 100m and Hannah Cockroft in the women’s T33/T34 100m.

With three laps to go in the men's 10,000m final, Uganda's 21-year-old world and Olympic bronze medallist Kiplimo was pushing on for gold with only Kenya's Daniel Ebenyo for company.

Ebenyo took the lead at the bell, but Kiplimo, the world half marathon champion, stayed at his shoulder around the final bend before bursting back into the lead and pulling clear for a superb win, raising his arm in triumph halfway down the straight.

Ebenyo took silver in 27:11.26 ahead of his compatriot Kibiwott Kandie in 27:20.34 - both personal best times.

"I missed out on a medal at the two World Championships this year [the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March and World Athletics Championships last month] but I spoke to the President of my federation this morning and promised him a medal," Ebenyo said.

"I said, 'I'm going for it', and that's what I did."

Australia's Nina Kennedy won the women's pole vault title on day one of the Birmingham 2022 athletics programme ©Getty Images

Australia's Nina Kennedy is Commonwealth Games women's pole vault champion - but not Games record holder, as after clearing 4.60 metres she failed in her attempts at 4.80m.

That left Canada's 2018 Gold Coast champion Alysha Newman, who had to withdraw early in the final because of an injury, as the remaining Games record holder with her effort of 4.75m four years ago - a small consolation.

Silver went to England’s Molly Caudery on 4.45m, with bronze going on countback to New Zealand’s Imogen Ayris.

Earlier England's Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw was forced to abandon her hopes of competing in the women's pole vault at Birmingham 2022.

Bradshaw had to retire from last month's World Championship final after injuring her hamstring when her pole snapped in her final warm-up.

Canada's defending champion Alysha Newman also dropped out of the event after running through her effort at 5.35m.

The first athletics gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games athletics programme went to Breen, who finished ahead of England's defending champion and world record holder Sophie Hahn to win the women's T37/T38 100m final in a personal best of 12.83sec, improving on her previous best of 13.01.

It was her first big gold - and she reacted accordingly.

"It's taken nine years and I've waited for this day," Breen said.

"I feel absolutely on top of the world. This is the best day of my life."

Hahn took silver in 13.09, with bronze going to Australia's Rhiannon Clarke in 13.13.

Britain's six-times Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft earned a first Commonwealth title in the women's T33/T34 100 metres ©Getty Images

Onyekwere earned women's discus gold here with a fourth-round season's best of 61.70 metres, with home thrower Jade Lally claiming silver thanks to a final-round effort of 58.42m to overtake another Nigerian thrower, Obiageri Amaechi, who took bronze with 56.99m.

Inclusion of the women's T33/34 100m event in the Commonwealth Games offered England's seven-times Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft an opportunity to round the night off in triumphant fashion which she seized with glee as she won a first gold in what was, naturally enough, a Games record of 16.84.

The 30-year-old from Halifax led a home sweep of medals as Kare Adenegan took silver in 17.79 and bronze went to Fabianne Andre in 19.58.

Earlier, murmurs of dismay went round the arena as Nigeria’s Suwaibidu Galadima was disqualified for a false start before the final of the men’s T45-47 100m got underway.

But soon there were cheers as home sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker came through for gold in a personal best of 10.94.

Silver went to Australia’s Jaydon Page in 11.10, with another home sprinter, Ola Abidogun, taking bronze in 11.13.

England's defending heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is heading into the second day of competition in the gold medal position, having won the fourth of the seven events, the 200m, to accrue a first day score of 2755 points.

Johnson-Thompson, the 2019 world champion whose Olympic prospects were ruined by an Achilles tendon tear and who limped out of last month's World Championships with a hamstring problem, concluded her day with a time of 23.70, not far from her best effort in Eugene, 23.62.

Having also won the high jump with 1.84m, the 29-year-old Liverpudlian has 3765 points, with Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor in silver position on 3656 and Taneille Crase of Australia third on 3604.

Jamaica's Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment won the first of the two semi-finals in 13.33 from team-mate Orlando Bennett in 13.40 and England's former world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi on 13.41.

Parchment’s team-mate Rasheed Broadbell, winner of the other semi-final, was fastest on the night in 13.16.