AIS and INSEP renew MoU to help athletes in preparing for Paris 2024

The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) has signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institut National du Sport de L'Expertise et de la Performance (INSEP) which is set to benefit athletes from Australia and France in preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins and INSEP’s director general Fabien Canu met before the MoU was signed.

Megan Anderson, the permanent delegate ambassador of Australia to UNESCO, Paule Ignatio, the Diplomatic Adviser to the French Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Prisca Ramesh, representing the French Ambassador for Sport, Laurence Fischer, and Babak Amir-Tahmasseb, the director of international relations and grand INSEP network also joined the meeting.

As part of the deal, athletes from both the nations can make use of collaborations and exchanges and train at AIS and INSEP centres as they prepare for the Games.

"The MoU with INSEP is an enormous boost for Australian athletes and sports preparing for 2024," Perkins said.

"Over the past decade, our athletes and sports have felt the benefit of having a home-away-from-home at the AIS European Training Centre in Italy.

"The MoU with INSEP will increase the support options available in Europe as we build towards the next Summer Games in Paris.

Paris is set to host the Olympic Games in 2024 from July 26 to August 11 ©Getty Images

"The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) through the AIS is committed to creating the best possible environment for success.

"We made the historic move following Tokyo to allocate funding for a full Games cycle, allowing sports more certainty and the ability to forward plan like never before.

"This MoU with INSEP is another example of the future-focused view of the ASC and AIS to create a sustainable winning system for Australian athletes."

The first MoU between AIS and INSEP goes all the way back to 2008 and the current deal is set to run until the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

The INSEP is also part of the AIS European Sport Science Sport Medicine Network that helps Australian athletes in Europe, including in emergency situations.

"INSEP and AIS have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Canu said.

"These two world-renowned institutes will work together over a 10-year period leading up to the Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032.

"Athletes from the French and Australian teams will be able to compete against each other in the years to come in order to raise their level through a common emulation.

"The same will be true for the experts from each centre, whether it be on the performance or medical side or on the training of managers and coaches for a more sustainable and respectful sport."