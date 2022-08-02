Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive Katie Sadleir has claimed the organisation of Birmingham 2022 has gone "well above expectations".

The English city is staging the Games for the first time after being given just over four years to prepare for the major multi-sport event, after replacing Durban in South Africa, which had been scheduled to host.

Sadleir praised the way organisers had dealt with issues caused by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic to put on the Games as well as recent rail strikes and a heatwave that threatened to bring further problems.

"[Birmingham 2022 chair] John Crabtree was at a session with me recently where he said this Games was organised on Zoom," said Sadleir.

"Looking back, I think about the number of times we were on virtual platforms just to try to make sure things happened.

"We’ve had the pandemic, Brexit, strikes and heatwaves.

"There have been so many things that were challenges for this Organising Committee.

"But they rose above them.

"I meet daily with the [Birmingham 2022] chief executive [Ian Reid] to see how things are tracking and it’s gone exceptionally well, well above expectations.

Thousands of fans have turned out for what is one of the first multi-sport events to be staged in front of packed crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

"This is my seventh Commonwealth Games and sitting there at the Opening Ceremony and watching athletes march in with the full stands behind them just brought goosebumps."

The Commonwealth Games are one of the first multi-sport events to be played in front of full crowds since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a relief [to have fans back] and means so much to athletes," said Sadleir, a former synchronised swimmer who claimed solo bronze at Edinburgh 1986.

"I have been an athlete, team manager and a Minister’s minder in many Games.

"The whole way you engage and feel when you walk into the stadium and room when you have got full stands watching it just brings up that level of excitement.

"I was at the NEC [National Exhibition Centre] and got the opportunity to pop into table tennis, boxing, weightlifting, badminton and netball to see the flow of people, taking snippets of sport.

"The mood is great and seeing all the crowds around the bull [at Centenary Square] and the excitement about the Opening Ceremony.

"The weather is good, people are smiling and I am really pleased with what I have seen so far."

Track and field competitons got underway at the Alexander Stadium today as action from Birmingham 2022 continues ©Getty Images

Unlike previous Games, athletes are being housed at three sites after plans for an Athletes’ Village in Perry Barr were scrapped due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new model is set to be used when Victoria in Australia stages the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Sadleir said the multi-site approach created both "challenges and opportunities" as athletes and officials adapt to the changes.

"Debriefing what has worked really well is going to be imperative to how we make sure the new model for 2026 is a success," added Sadleir.

"When I think about where we go with this, it means that you need more leadership positions in your team so that you need leaders that are responsible for the various sites.

"That creates the opportunity to elevate skill development and team management.

"I have not heard directly from teams that there are any significant problems with it.

"I think most teams and athletes are incredibly grateful that they are at the Games which may not have happened given the challenges that faced the Organising Committee."