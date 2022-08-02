Record interest in LA28 Paralympics as 11 additional sports apply to be added

There are a record 33 applications in place for sports to feature at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

Ten International Federations have applied to join the Paralympic programme, plus World ParaVolley wants beach ParaVolley to accompany sitting volleyball there.

Applications have been cast for each of the 22 sports on the Paris 2024 programme to reman in place for Los Angeles 2028, taking the total of hopefuls to 33.

Governing bodies for arm wrestling, sport climbing, golf, karate, cerebral palsy (CP) football, powerchair football, dance sport, sailing, surfing and wheelchair handball have all applied.

"To receive a record 33 submissions to be part of the LA28 Paralympic Games sport programme underlines the growing strength of sports within the Paralympic Movement," Colleen Wrenn, the IPC's chief Paralympic Games delivery officer, said.

"Our goal for the LA28 Paralympic Games is to shape a competitive and attractive sport programme that showcases the diversity of the Paralympic Movement.

"The Paralympic Games is the world’s most transformational event, and we firmly believe that the LA28 Paralympics will be a real game-changer for the Paralympic Movement in terms of awareness, profile and impact.

"It's vital therefore that the Paralympic sport programme showcases the best of what our Movement has to offer."

The World Karate Federation is among the organisations lobbying for Paralympic inclusion in 2028 ©WKF

Sailing and CP football were both on the Paralympic programme previously and last appeared at Rio 2016.

Wrestling for athletes with visual impairments featured in the 1980s.

All of the other applicants - except for the existing Paris 2024 sports - have never before appeared at a Paralympic Games.

The IPC Governing Board is expected to finalise the sport programme for Los Angeles 2028 in late January next year.

Archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, canoe, cycling, equestrian, blind football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, triathlon, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis are all on the Paris 2024 programme.

The 22 sports also all featured at Tokyo 2020, with taekwondo and badminton making their Paralympic debuts.