Four candidates in running to become new World Curling Federation President

Four candidates have been announced in the race to replace World Curling Federation (WCF) President Kate Caithness at the World Curling Annual Congress next month in Lausanne.

The three WCF vice-presidents Bent Ånund Ramsfjell of Norway, Hugh Millikin of Australia and Graham Prouse of Canada have been nominated to stand.

Ramsfjell currently oversees Europe, Millikin has the same role for Pacific-Asia and Prouse is in charge of the Americas.

Also standing is Beau Welling of United States, who is a director at the WCF.

It means that there will be one less female President of Olympic International Federations when Caithness departs after 12 years at the helm.

The others are Petra Sörling of the International Table Tennis Federation, Annika Sörenstam of the International Golf Federation and Marisol Casado at World Triathlon.

If Prouse becomes President, he will be the fourth Canadian in the position, with the last being Les Harrison from 2006 to 2010.

Kate Caithness is set to stand down as WCF President in September ©Getty Images

He lost a leadership contest to Caithness after his term, which is something of a rarity.

Welling could be the second American to hold the position after Donald F. Barcome from 1988 to 1990, when the organisation was known as the International Curling Federation.

If Ramsfjell or Millikin win, they will be the first from their respective nations.

Welling is also standing in the Board director elections if his Presidential campaign fails.

Helena Lingham, a former administrator at the Swedish Curling Association and Swedish Olympic Committee, is also nominated for the Board positions.

Sergio Mitsuo Vilela, associated with Brazilian curling, is the third and final nominee.

The World Curling Annual Congress is scheduled to take place on September 11 in Lausanne.