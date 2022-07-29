Australia have reported zero positive tests from the re-analysis of storage samples of 90 athletes from Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Australia have reported zero positive doping tests from the re-analysis of storage samples of 90 athletes, from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The National Measurement Institute re-tested samples kept in storage for the past four to eight years, with priority given to those competing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Retesting as science advances is a powerful means for advancing clean sport," Sport Integrity Australia’s chief science officer Dr Naomi Speers said.

"It is an encouraging result for clean sport, it also shows that Australian athletes have a commitment to clean sport."

Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) is a member of the Anti-Doping Taskforce for Birmingham 2022, which was headed up by UK Anti-Doping and the Commonwealth Games Federation.

In partnership with Commonwealth Games Australia, SIA also conducted a pre-Games testing programme and an education programme.

A total of 650 samples have been collected in the last 12 months from Australian athletes competing in Birmingham.

They were also asked to undergo mandatory completion of online courses, including anti-doping fundamentals and child safeguarding in sport induction.

All participants were required to complete the Birmingham Commonwealth Games Induction course.

SIA chief executive David Sharpe praised the leadership of Commonwealth Games Australia.

"Craig Phillips has been a major supporter of Sport Integrity Australia and the broader integrity framework, and this is a very important progression in the collaboration between CGA and Sport Integrity Australia," Sharpe said.

"I am confident this will be the template in the future with our staff embedded with Australian teams for major competitions."

Additionally, a review of the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) status of the Australian Commonwealth Games team was also conducted by the Australian Sports Drug Medical Advisory Committee (ASDMAC).

The ASDMAC is also set to aid the TUE Appeals Committee for the Commonwealth Games Federation in Birmingham.