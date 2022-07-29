Two Asian Games medallists in latest batch of golfers to receive Amundi sponsorship

Seven up-and-coming women's golfers from Asia have received financial backing from asset-management firm Amundi, with two Asian Games medallists among the group.

China's Liu Wenbo won the individual silver medal at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and added a bronze in the team event.

Yin Ruoning was also a member of that Chinese team - aged just 16 - and both Liu and Yin have been included in what has been branded the Asia Amundi Team.

Sui Xiang and Tiffany Huang are the other Chinese players in the group.

Hong Kong's Sophie Han, Thai player Budsabakorn Sukapan and Japan's Sayaka Takahashi complete the septet.

Takahashi is the top-ranked player in the group, currently 64th in the world and a former Japanese amateur champion.

Sayaka Takahashi is among the world's top 70 players ©Getty Images

Han and Huang are both expected to compete at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games - now delayed until 2023 because of the coronavirus crisis.

As members of the Asia Amundi Team, the players will receive financial support from the company which is designed to enable them to play in high-profile events and further their careers.

Amundi, which is headquartered in Paris, has already established the Europe Amundi Team and a United States Amundi Team.

It has made a significant investment in women's golf and is presently the title sponsor of the Evian Championship - one of women's golf's five majors - as part of a five-year deal.