Paris 2024 vows to have "Games wide open" in slogan for Olympics and Paralympics

Ouvrons grand les Jeux, which translates to "Games wide open", has been revealed as the slogan for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Organising Committee for the Games released an announcement video for the slogan, which offered "an invitation to the world to come and experience a whole set of new emotions together".

The video includes a fusion of clips from the French capital of many of the sports and Para sports on the programme for Paris 2024, and a series of moments from the history of the Games.

Breaking, which is set to make its debut at the Olympics having been proposed by Paris 2024, features prominently in the video.

According to organisers, the Ouvrons grand les Jeux slogan aims to highlight the gender equality in terms of athlete participants at the Games, with 5,250 male and female competitors set to feature.

The release of the slogan comes as Paris 2024 prepares to mark two years until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics tomorrow.

