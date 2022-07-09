The United States' Kristen Faulkner launched an impressive solo charge in stage nine of the Giro d'Italia Donne to secure the victory in San Lorenzo Dorsino.

The BikeExchange-Jayco rider attacked on the first climb of the day and held the lead for 100 kilometres and more than 3,000 vertical metres, starting from San Michele All'Adige.

Faulkner was joined by Italian Gaia Realini on the final climb of the day to finish in 3hr 36min 36sec.

Realini's compatriots Marta Cavalli and Elisa Longo Borghini were next across the line, 0:59 and 1:14 later, respectively.

"Last year at the Giro I was off the back the whole time, so this year is pretty special," Faulkner said at the finish.

"Two of our riders [Amanda Spratt and Georgia Baker] weren't able to start yesterday because of COVID, so I just really wanted to put it all out there for them and for the team and give the best show.

| STAGE 09 |

San Michele all’Adige -

San Lorenzo in Dorsino



🥇Kristen Faulkner#GIRODONNE22 pic.twitter.com/Yggw0FYyhe — Giro Donne (@giro_donne) July 9, 2022

"I've learned I can’t predict anything at this Giro.

"We have two sprinters in our team, so I'm hoping it finishes in a bunch sprint and best of luck to our sprinters."

Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands came fourth and maintains a healthy 1:52 lead in front of the general classification over next best Cavalli.

The race is set to conclude tomorrow with a 90.5km trail from Abano Terme to Padova.

With just one category three climb on an otherwise flat stage, it is expected to come down to a sprint finish.