The line-up of artists and performers have been confirmed for Birmingham 2022’s seven free neighbourhood festival sites located across the Commonwealth Games host city.

The programme is expected to reflect a different aspect of the Games, with the "warm-up" in Castle Vale, the notions of "speed and boundaries" in Sparkhill, "water" in Edgbaston and "ability to play" in Yardley.

Each of the sites is due to hold events for two days at a time, with the festivities lasting the duration of the Games, scheduled to be staged from July 28 to August 8.

A silent disco and screening of the Opening Ceremony is set to be held at the first neighbourhood festival site in Castle Vale.

Among the planned acts for Farnborough Fields from June 28 to 29 include Wolverhampton-born fusion singer NEONE the Wonderer and 14-minute dance act from O'Driscoll Collective.

Sense Touchbase Pears in Selly Oak is due to stage the next festival site from July 29 to 30 where people with disabilities will be able to enjoy the premier of Bostin’ Creative’s film 'Personal Best' and experience a range of accessible arts and crafts workshops from The Creation Station.

Bhangra musicians Dhol Blasters and leading UK South Asian dance company Sonia Sabri Company are on the agenda for Sparkhill Park from July 30 to 31.

Free water sports taster sessions are part of a packed programme of activities at Edgbaston Reservoir from August 1 to 2.

Sterran Dance Theatre plan to perform a grime dance routine entitled 'Going the Distance', while Bhangra dancer, actor, and children’s performer Sohan Kailey is also down to take part.

Birmingham 2022 mascot Perry the Bull is set to star at each of the seven neighbourhood festival sites ©Getty Images

A range of activities are planned for the Oaklands Recreation Ground in Yardley from August 3 to 4, including skateboard lessons from Project Number 5, hip-hop music by Lekky and a rubber jewellery-making at a recycled art workshop with Paul Green and Sophie Handy.

Several cultural events are set to be held at Handsworth Park from August 5 to 6 with the Hearts Aglow Steelband down to perform, while the Black Heritage Walks Network is set to partner with Canaan Brown to offer immersive street art.

The final neighbourhood festival site is due to be held at Ward End Park from August 7 to 8 with performances including Aayushi and the Impact Steelband.

Coventry-based dance company Ascension Dance has also been chosen to deliver their outdoor physical performance The Other Side, across all sites.

"We are delighted to share the programme of activity and entertainment that will be taking place at each of the seven free Neighbourhood Festival Sites that will be opening their doors in just a few weeks’ time," said Tim Hodgson, senior producer for the Birmingham 2022 culture programme.

"It is fantastic that a variety of local artists and performers will be present at the sites, representing the vibrant scene of arts and culture in Birmingham and the West Midlands.

"Offering a variety of music, dance, workshops, DJ sets and classes, that are truly representative of the city and its people is something we are really proud of."