UEFA and FIFA are aiming to block clubs from joining the breakaway European Super League and penalise players who associate themselves with it in a case to be taken to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) next week.

The European Super League was formed with 12 clubs from England, Spain and Italy; but led to backlash from the football community.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus were all part of the initially-planned league.

However, all but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus withdrew, with the other three holding out.

UEFA and FIFA are seeking clarity on whether blocking the European Super League - as allowed in its Statutes - conform with the European Union's (EU) competition rules which stop companies creating a dominant market.

The European Super League plans led to mass protests in the football community ©Getty Images

The CJEU will also have to decide whether the organisations' threat to ban clubs and players from the European Super League or sanctions from participating in the competition are an abuse of power.

Their media rights with relation to the European Super League would also need to be considered.

"We are confident the European Court of Justice will properly interpret EU competition law and existing precedent," said a representative from the European Super League.

UEFA has previously said it remains confident of the EU courts ruling in its favour.