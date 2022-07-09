An orienteering event was held in Hangzhou to celebrate the postponed Asian Games as families ran through the Chinese city.

More than 3,000 people participated in the annual event in the Chinese city on June 25, with adults and children competing across the districts of Shangcheng, Gongshu, Xihu and Qiantang.

Participants jogged through a series of venues in the Qiantang district that are due to host competition at the Asian Games as well as soaking up several cultural spots.

"The orienteering not only reflected the healthy and energetic lifestyles of Hangzhou residents, but also demonstrated the city's environment, culture, and economic achievements," said a participant.

Families rush from the start line at the orienteering event ©Hangzhou 2022

Hangzhou was originally due to stage the Asian Games from September 10 to 25 this year only for the event to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Chinese city is less than 200 kilometres from Shanghai, which has experienced a serious outbreak of the virus and was subjected to strict lockdowns.

New dates for Hangzhou 2022 have yet to be confirmed.