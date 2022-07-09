Scotland has named a 26-strong delegation to represent the country at the Birmingham 2022 rugby sevens tournaments ©Team Scotland

Lee Jones has been selected to compete at Birmingham 2022 in what is due to be his fourth Commonwealth Games as Scotland name 26 athletes for its rugby sevens teams at the upcoming event.

It is the first time that the country will field a women's team at the Games after they earned an invite to compete following a strong performance at the 2021 Rugby Europe Sevens Championship Series where they finished fourth.

The 13-strong women's side will be guided through their inaugural appearance by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Lisa Thomson who is serving as co-captain alongside 28-year-old Helen Nelson.

Her fellow Olympians Alec Coombes, Robbie Fergusson and Ross McCann are joined by Jones and Jamie Farndale, who returns to the Scotland team from Gold Coast 2018 to captain the men's side.

The men’s selection is completed by Kaleem Barreto, Matt Davidson, Harvey Elms, Grant Hughes, Paddy Kelly, Jordan Edmunds, Jacob Henry and Femi Sofolarin.

The women's team is made up of a mix of experienced sevens and 15s players as well as some young talent.

Completing their squad is Rachel McLachlan, Emma Orr, Megan Gaffney, Eilidh Sinclair, Evie Gallagher, Caity Mattinson, Chloe Rollie, Meryl Smith, Shona Campbell, Liz Musgrove and Rhona Lloyd.

"I'm over the moon to be selected in the first Team Scotland women's rugby sevens side at the Commonwealth Games," said Thomson

"As a team, we want to inspire the next generation of rugby players and to have the chance to compete on the global stage gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase our sport.

"It's always a privilege to pull on a Scotland jersey but to be a part of Team Scotland, alongside 17 other sports while being so close to home, it's extra special."

The men's and women's competitions are set to run parallel to each other from July 29 to 31 at Coventry Stadium, approximately 40 minutes from the Games' main venue Alexander Stadium.

"This is a fantastic achievement for our rugby sevens players," said Scotland Chef de Mission.

"For the women in particular, this is a historic moment and one I know they all take great pride in - representing your country at any time is special but to be the first to represent your country in rugby sevens at a Commonwealth Games is extra special.

"There is real strength and depth in these squads and I look forward to watching them play at the Coventry Stadium at the end of July."