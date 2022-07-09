Swedish swim star Hansson wins British student award as four join Hall of Fame

Swedish swimmer Louise Hansson has been named British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) sports person of the year at the organisation's annual award ceremony.

Hansson, who won three Short Course World Championship gold medals in Abu Dhabi last year, is studying her Masters at Loughborough University.

The sports person of the year award "celebrates the domestic or international success of a student studying at a BUCS member institution."

She received her award after a "gold standard season for Loughborough."

She was also part of the Swedish team which equalled the 4x200metres medley world record last December in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony, held at the University of Warwick also named four inductees to the BUCS Hall of Fame.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic triathlon champion Lauren Steadman was among the quartet.

Steadman had studied at Portsmouth University and achieved a first class degree whilst competing at the BUCS Swimming Championships and two Paralympic Games.

The citation described her as "the most successful female Para triathlete in the world over the last ten years," adding that "Lauren reached the pinnacle of her sport by winning Paralympic gold in Tokyo."

Steadman won gold in the PTS5 category to complete her set of Paralympic medals.

Para triathlon gold medallist Lauren Steadman was one of four inductees into the BUCS Hall of Fame ©BUCS

Three time world canoe slalom champion David Florence won Olympic silver medals at three consecutive Games.

The citation described him as "arguably the greatest GB slalom canoeist of all time having been part of the British team for 21 years with an unprecedented medal haul."

Florence had been a successful competitor at student level whilst at the University of Nottingham.

Catriona Matthew holds three degrees from the University of Stirling and was the first female golf scholar.

Matthew's citation described her as "having enjoyed a stellar career."

A three-time Curtis Cup player, Matthew became the first Scottish golfer to win the Women's British Open, when she triumphed in 2009.

She was Europe’s team captain for their victories against the United States in the Solheim Cup in 2019 and 2021.

"I was delighted when I looked and saw some of the names that had been inducted in the past and the other inductees this time, its quite the Hall of Fame," Matthew said.

Cardiff Metropolitan University graduate Sophie Ingle won the Women’s Super League with Chelsea and has also won over 100 international caps for Wales.

She was also the only Welsh member of the British squad at Tokyo 2020.

The Hall of Fame was introduced in 2019 to mark the centenary of the British university sports governing body.

The newly recognised quartet join names such as Olympic champions Dame Jessica Ennis, Dame Katherine Grainger, Christine Ohuruogu and British and Irish Lions and Wales rugby union star Sir Gareth Edwards, as well as personalities such as 1924 Olympic champion Eric Liddell who was inducted posthumously.

Hertfordshire University's netball squad was named as team of the year for 2022 after a season in which they lifted the national universities title.

Oxford University won an award for sports club of the year for their efforts in establishing women's rugby league.

Other awards recognised a wide range of achievements throughout university sport including volunteering and digital engagement.

The AD Munrow, named in honour of University of Birmingham physical education teacher Dave Munrow, was awarded posthumously to Pippa Jones of Sheffield Hallam University who died in May 2022.

During her career she had coached swimming and developed women's water polo.