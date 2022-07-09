Paris 2024 training pool to go ahead after modifications to plans approved

Paris 2024 have been given permission to go ahead with building an Olympic training pool at Aubervilliers in the Seine-Saint-Denis area of the city after modifications to the original plans were approved by the courts.

In March, environmentalists had started legal proceedings against the Organising Committee over the original plans which threatened adjoining allotments at Jardin de Vertues.

The protesters obtained an injunction preventing work from continuing although some 17 allotments had already been destroyed.

There had been street protests and activists chained themselves to machinery in demonstrations against the original plans which included a solarium.

They claimed this would have encroached on allotments in an area described as "primary core of biodiversity."

Protesters insisted that the work would cause "consequences which would be difficult to reverse."

VICTOIRE ! La justice nous donne raison : la piscine sera construite, mais sans solarium comme le collectif l’avait toujours réclamé.

C'est une victoire au goût amer car nous pensons à tous les arbres, les animaux, tous ces jardins qui ont été inutilement saccagé par la Maire. pic.twitter.com/ik1kuopInw — JAD - Jardins à défendre d'Aubervilliers (@JardinsAuber) July 8, 2022

"Two modifying permits have been issued, which have profoundly modified the original project by first removing the restaurant initially planned, then the equipment which was to encroach on the perimeter of the allotment gardens, in particular the mineral beach, the fitness area and well-being and the solarium which appeared in the first project," a court statement said.

"There will be no construction, the project has been abandoned, the solarium will not be done," said a statement from the municipality of Aubervilliers.

"Justice has been done because the swimming pool will be built but without the solarium which was opposed," the protest group said on social media.

"It's a bitter victory because we think of all the trees, the animals, all these gardens that have been unnecessarily ransacked by the Mayor."

Work is set to begin on the revised plans at the end of July with completion anticipated for April 2024.

The project has a budget of approximately €33 million (£27.6 million/$33.6 million).

The Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled to open on July 26 2024.