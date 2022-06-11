The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is due to announce its verdict on the appeal of Boris van der Vorst on Tuesday (June 14), after the Dutch Boxing Federation President was ruled ineligible to stand for Presidency a day before the International Boxing Association (IBA) elections.

Van der Vorst was present during a five-hour session yesterday at the CAS and confirmed to insidethegames that a decision is expected early next week.

He was excluded by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) Interim Nomination Unit from challenging incumbent Umar Kremlev last month in Istanbul, on the eve of the IBA Extraordinary Congress.

Four others - USA Boxing chief executive Mike McAtee, Steve Hartley, the President of Boxing New Zealand, Per-Axel Sjöholm, head of the Swedish Boxing Federation and Danish Boxing Association President Lars Brovil - were also deemed ineligible.

McAtee, Hartley and Sjöholm have all filed CAS appeals and a decision is expected to be announced on the same day as van der Vorst.

Mike McAtee is one of three others also appealing to CAS over their ineligibility ©IBA

All five are part of the "Common Cause Alliance", a group of boxing representatives who sought to assist IBA with governance reforms to keep the sport on the Olympic programme, but complaints were made by Serbia and Venezuela for the group sending out an introductory email in March to National Federations.

As a result, the BIIU investigated the issue and banned the five from standing for Executive Board positions under claims of campaigning outside the electoral period and collaborating with other candidates.

Initially, Van der Vorst had attempted to have the IBA election stopped, citing that he required necessary time to appeal the case.

The filing of this appeal led the elections to be postponed to the second day of the Congress, which went ahead after CAS rejected the provisional measure request put in by the Dutchman.

After this - and the subsequent re-election of Kremlev unopposed - Van der Vorst stated that he would appeal to CAS over the ruling that left him ineligible to run as a candidate.