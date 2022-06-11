Capralos insists EOC "on the right path" after first year as President

European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos has insisted that the continental body is "on the right path to achieve the goals we have set ourselves" at its General Assembly here.

The Greek official, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is marking one year since he was elected to the EOC Presidency at a General Assembly in Athens.

This year, the EOC has marked the return of multi-sport events for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning with the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Vuokatti in March.

A host city contract has also finally been signed for the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games.

Capralos' tenure has also included a serious escalation of the war in Ukraine, with the IOC recommending that athletes from Russia and Belarus are banned from international competitions after the Russian invasion on February 24.

The EOC has implemented these measures for the Winter EYOF in Vuokatti, and the upcoming Summer EYOF in Banská Bystrica.

Its Executive Committee also took the decision to prevent the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Russia and Belarus from attending the General Assembly in Skopje.

Capralos reflected on his first year at the helm addressing NOCs who have gathered in the North Macedonian capital.

The EOC General Assembly took place in North Macedonia's capital Skopje ©EOC

"It is a special honour to be here in Skopje and to address the EOC General Assembly as President of the EOC for the first time," he said.

"This was a year with a lot of activities.

"There have been difficult moments, but plenty to celebrate and be proud of.

"I strongly believe that we are on the right path to achieve the goals we have set ourselves.

"We continue to pray for peace and hope to see the return of all athletes to the field of play - where the message of peace and unity is at its most powerful.

"Thank you very much to the NOC of North Macedonia for its warm hospitality, and thank you to all NOCs for outstanding contributions today and every day."

In his report to the General Assembly, Capralos congratulated European NOCs on their achievements at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Spyros Capralos said the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti was a "model for compact Games" ©Hannu Kilpeläinen/EYOF 2022 Vuokatti

He claimed that the EOC had improved its structure and governance, increased the transparency in its financial statements - citing the use of a "major auditing company" - and made progress on its Strategic Agenda 2030.

On Strategic Agenda 2030, Capralos said: "Even though we are not ready, we have progressed quite a lot.

"Our original plan was to approve the EOC Strategic Agenda at this General Assembly.

"The various final documents will need to be submitted to you for reflection and we want to hear your considerations before we proceed.

"The EOC Strategic Agenda 2030 will be our key working tool, our willpower for the next eight years, and I therefore want you all to think hard and carefully before commit to the final version."

Plans to develop Strategic Agenda 2030 were announced at the General Assembly in 2020, and it aims to outline the EOC's vision for the remainder of the decade.

Discussing the return of multi-sport competitions, Capralos said Vuokatti 2022 had provided a "model for compact Games, with incredibly contained budgets, outstanding volunteers, and above all a huge solidarity towards the Ukrainian people".

The two-day General Assembly in Skopje was held yesterday and today, and also featured reports from EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi and treasurer Peter Mennel.